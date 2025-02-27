Airtel users rejoice: 90-day plan offers 1.5GB per day with unlimited calls for just Rs 10 per day If you're frustrated with expensive recharge plans, we have great news for you. Airtel is currently offering a recharge option with a validity of 90 days at an affordable price.

After a brief period of relief, recharging mobile phones has once again become quite challenging. The cost of recharge plans has skyrocketed, leading to anxiety whenever a plan is nearing its expiry. In the midst of this, India’s largest telecom provider, Airtel, has come to the rescue of its millions of customers by introducing a new 90-day plan.

Airtel offers a variety of attractive plans, catering to both budget-conscious users and those willing to spend more. The company provides options with differing validity periods, from short-term to long-term. To ease the burden of frequent recharges, Airtel has unveiled an affordable plan that stands out in its lineup.

Airtel 90-day recharge plan

Airtel users are certainly reaping the benefits. The plan we're discussing is ideal for those who prefer not to deal with the hassle of monthly recharges. With the Rs 929 plan, customers can enjoy 90 days of service without the stress of constant reloading.

For just Rs 929, Airtel offers unlimited calling across local and STD networks for the entirety of the 90 days, allowing customers to talk freely. Along with unlimited calls, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily for all local and STD numbers.

When it comes to data, this recharge plan provides a generous total of 135GB over 90 days, which breaks down to 1.5GB of high-speed data each day. Even after reaching the daily limit, users can continue browsing at reduced speeds. Additionally, this Airtel plan includes unlimited access to 5G data, completely free for those on a 5G network.

Airtel enhances the value of this Rs 929 recharge by offering additional perks as well. Customers receive complimentary access to watch TV shows, movies, and live channels through Airtel Extreme Play. Plus, they can enjoy free Hello Tunes as part of the benefits.

