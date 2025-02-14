WhatsApp introduces chat themes features: Here’s how it works

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP Add some fun to your chats by choosing from 30 new wallpaper options.

WhatsApp has now introduced a new feature called Chat Themes. With this, users can make their messaging experience even more unique. With this feature, users can personalise their chat bubbles and wallpapers. "We’re introducing chat themes, so you can make your chats uniquely yours with colourful chat bubbles and new wallpapers," the company said.

WhatsApp shares details on X

WhatsApp has posted about this feature on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). With this update, users get more control over the look of their chats. Users will be able to change the colour of the chat according to their choice.

WhatsApp offers a variety of pre-set themes that automatically adjust both the background and bubbles. Not only this, users will also get the facility to create their unique theme. Users can create their most unique theme by mixing colours.

Apart from themes, WhatsApp has also introduced 30 new wallpaper options. Users can choose from these built-in designs or upload their backgrounds from their photo gallery.

How to change the chat theme in WhatsApp

For default theme

To apply the default theme on all chats, users should go to Settings and click on the Chats option. After this, users have to click on the Default chat theme option. Here users can choose the chat theme of their choice.

For individual chats

Users also get the option to change the colour of individual chats. For this, iOS users will have to tap on the chat name at the top of the screen. Whereas, Android users will have to click on the chat theme option through the three-dot menu in the conversation.

This feature also supports WhatsApp channels, allowing users to customise themes for groups and broadcasts. Keep in mind that these themes are completely private. Only the user can see them. There will be no impact on how the chat appears to the other person.