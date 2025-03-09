Telegram releases new update with several useful features to reduce spam Telegram has introduced a new update for its millions of users. The newly rolled-out features aim to reduce spam on the platform and have also added new gifting options.

If you're a user of the social media app Telegram, there's some exciting news for you! The company has just rolled out a new update packed with fantastic features for its millions of users. This latest version introduces innovative monetization tools that promise to enhance your overall experience on the platform. According to Telegram, these new features aim to foster creative content creation while ensuring user safety.

Star for new messages

One standout feature now available for premium users allows them to set a fee in Stars for receiving messages from people who aren’t in their contacts. This will help cut down on spam, keep inboxes tidy, and even let users earn Telegram Stars.

Contact Confirmation

Telegram has also introduced a new option called Contact Confirmation. With this feature, whenever an unknown user messages you for the first time, an information page appears on your screen. This page includes helpful details about the sender, such as their country, any shared groups you might have, their account history (including when they joined), and indicators that show whether they have a verified or regular account.

Stars to gift premium subscriptions

Additionally, users can now use their Stars to gift premium subscriptions to others. Telegram has announced that users can withdraw the Stars they’ve earned through star messages after a waiting period of 21 days, allowing for further uses like Telegram advertising.

Lastly, Telegram has added another great feature allowing users to pin up to six gifts on their profile cover. You can easily manage these gifts by navigating to Settings, then selecting My Profile and Gifts.

