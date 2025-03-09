Starlink internet launch soon as government rolls out new rules for satellite equipment The government has mandated new rules for satellite communication equipment. This comes at a time when companies are waiting for the government to finalise spectrum allocation rules.

Users in India are reportedly looking forward to the launch of satellite internet services. Companies like Starlink and OneWeb have completed their preparations and are now waiting for the government to finalise the rules for spectrum allocation. Recent actions by the government suggest movement toward this rollout. According to a report from ET Telecom, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has established new requirements for the testing and certification of satellite equipment, which includes gateways and user terminals, to be conducted within India.

Starting from the end of August, it is mandated that only certified equipment will be allowed for use or import by companies providing satellite communication services in the country. This development marks the first instance where such certification has become mandatory.

On February 25, the DoT issued standards and measures for conformity assessment relating to 14 types of telecommunication equipment, which encompass non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite equipment, including integrated gateways and user terminals. The mandate is set to take effect 180 days after the notification date.

Once the mandate is implemented at the end of August, it has been specified that no individual or entity shall import, sell, distribute, or use the identified telecommunication equipment unless it adheres to the mandatory testing and certification measures as outlined by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre.

This mandatory testing and certification scheme for telecommunication equipment, initiated in 2019, aims to ensure that telecom equipment does not negatively impact the operation of existing networks and complies with relevant national and international regulations.

The scheme has been rolled out in phases, with the latest announcement detailing the products included in phase 5, which encompasses satellite communications equipment.

In other news, the government is exploring the possibility of including foreign vendors in the auction process for BSNL's 5G network equipment, with a budget of USD 2 billion allocated for the necessary gear. The upgrading of 5G networks is anticipated to occur rapidly.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8 gets Holi discount, now available for only Rs 30,000