BSNL's 5G rollout receives significant boost, government's latest decision to expedite implementation The wait for BSNL's 5G service will end soon, as the government telecom company has made preparations. The launch of 5G service can occur alongside 4G.

The government is moving quickly to roll out BSNL's 5G service. Currently, efforts are underway to upgrade the 4G network of the state-run telecom company. BSNL has set an ambitious goal to install 100,000 new mobile towers, of which 65,000 new 4G towers have already been installed. In tandem with the 4G upgrades, the push to launch 5G has also gained momentum. The government is considering involving foreign vendors in the auction process for 5G network equipment, with a bid of $2 billion planned for the required gear.

5G networks are set to be upgraded swiftly. According to a report from ET Telecom, decisions are still pending, but once finalized, the upgrades for the government telecom company are expected to accelerate significantly. BSNL has utilized indigenous technology for its 4G services and aims to continue this focus for its 5G rollout. However, the latest reports indicate that the government's involvement is crucial for the speedy deployment of mobile broadband services and network upgrades.

For the 4G services, equipment is being provided by the domestic Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It's reported that the government may allocate 50 percent of the BSNL 5G tender volume to indigenous vendors, while both domestic and international suppliers could compete for the remaining half. BSNL plans to set up between 70,000 and 100,000 mobile towers to launch 5G services nationwide. The company is gearing up to introduce the Standalone (SA) network in India.

The decision to include foreign companies in the network equipment procurement came after a recent meeting of the Telecom Advisory Committee. TCS is currently upgrading the 4G infrastructure in India through Tejas Networks and C-DOT; Tejas Networks is supplying the 4G network equipment while C-DOT is providing core network solutions. TCS is responsible for integrating these systems.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8 gets Holi discount, now available for only Rs 30,000