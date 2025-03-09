Google Pixel 8 gets Holi discount, now available for only Rs 30,000 If you're looking for a smartphone with an excellent camera for photography, there is good news. Flipkart has satisfied millions of customers by significantly reducing the price of the Google Pixel 8.

If you love photography and are on the lookout for a camera-centric smartphone, you’re in luck! The market is flooded with options, but when it comes to smartphones that excel in photography, Google Pixel models top the list. While they may be pricier than typical Android devices, there's great news: you can currently grab the Google Pixel 8 at a significant discount.

The Google Pixel 8 boasts a powerful processor alongside an impressive camera setup, allowing you to capture stunning photos effortlessly. Beyond photography, this smartphone ensures an excellent multitasking experience. Right now, you can save over Rs 30,000 on this device.

Google Pixel 8 discount

Flipkart has announced a record price cut on Google's premium phone. You can currently save more than Rs 33,000 on the 256GB Google Pixel 8. This smartphone is listed for Rs 82,999, but thanks to a 39 percent markdown—just in time for Holi—you can snag it for only Rs 49,999!

Additionally, Flipkart offers a fantastic exchange program that enhances this deal even further. If you're trading in your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs 46.350, depending on its condition. If you manage to secure even Rs 20,000 in exchange value, this will allow you to purchase the Pixel 8 for a mere Rs 29,999.

Features of the Google Pixel 8

Launched in 2022, the Google Pixel 8 features a sleek aluminum frame and a vibrant 6.2-inch OLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display is well-protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and right out of the box, it runs on Android 14.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, it includes a dual-camera setup featuring 50 + 12-megapixel sensors, while selfie lovers will appreciate the 10.5-megapixel front camera. To keep you powered throughout the day, it houses a robust 4575mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

