Xiaomi Holi Sale: Incredible discounts on Redmi 200MP camera phone

Xiaomi has rolled out exciting offers in celebration of Holi, featuring impressive discounts on a range of smartphones, from the newly launched Redmi Note 14 to last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro, which boasts a 200MP camera. If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly 5G phone loaded with great features, this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of Xiaomi’s Holi sale. The company is also extending various deals on affordable models like the Redmi 13C 4G during this promotion. Let’s take a closer look at the discounts Xiaomi is offering for Holi...

Redmi Note 14 5G

You can snag the latest model from the Redmi series at a reduced price. Originally priced at Rs 18,999, the Redmi Note 14 5G's 6GB + 128GB variant can now be yours for just Rs 17,999, thanks to a flat discount of Rs 1,000. Additionally, you can benefit from exchange offers and other discounts on your purchase.

Redmi Note 13C 4G

This budget-friendly device can be yours for an attractive price of Rs 7,499. With a current listing of Rs 7,999, the phone is available at a Rs 500 discount for Holi. It features a large 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a robust 5000mAh battery, making it a reliable choice.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

You can grab the Redmi Note 13 Pro, equipped with an impressive 200MP camera, at a significantly lower price during this Holi sale. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is available on Amazon for just Rs 18,659, plus a bank discount of Rs 1,000. On Flipkart, this variant is listed for Rs 21,999, and various other offers, including exchange options, are also available across e-commerce platforms.

