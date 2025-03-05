Maharastra to soon offer range of services on WhatsApp, including certificate access, bus ticket booking The Maharashtra government has initiated a new program to enhance public access to government schemes. They will launch an AI chatbot that allows citizens to download important certificates and obtain information about various government schemes.

WhatsApp has become the go-to app for instant messaging, and it’s also widely used for voice and video calls. Soon, it will take on even more important functions, such as bus ticket bookings and certificate downloads. If you’re a WhatsApp user, there’s exciting news on the horizon. The platform is set to roll out a range of new features for millions of users.

In a collaborative effort, the Maharashtra government has teamed up with Meta to introduce innovative services on WhatsApp. This initiative aims to enhance the lives of residents in the state by providing them with convenient, accessible services.

As part of this partnership, a new chatbot called "Aaple Sarkar" will soon be launched. This tool will allow millions of WhatsApp users in Maharashtra to easily access information about government services from anywhere in the state. The chatbot will support three languages: Marathi, Hindi, and English.

Users will have the option to interact with the "Aapli Sarkar" chatbot using both text and voice commands. Through this chatbot, individuals can resolve complaints, download essential documents, and even book bus tickets.

Accessing government schemes will become simpler than ever. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized that this innovative chatbot, driven by open-source GenAI technology, reflects the government's commitment to enhancing and simplifying services for the people of Maharashtra.

Thanks to the collaboration with Meta, the state is making great strides toward providing digital access to essential government services. Additionally, the government will utilize Meta's open-source large language model, Llama, to further improve these offerings.

