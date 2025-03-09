iPhone 16 Pro gets Rs 13,000 discount, but not on Flipkart or Amazon The price of the iPhone 16 Pro has been significantly reduced. This premium iPhone from Apple is now available for Rs 16,000 less than its launch price.

After the launch of the iPhone 16, the price of its Pro model has seen a significant cut. The cost of the iPhone 16 Pro, which debuted in September last year, has dropped by a noteworthy Rs 13,400, bringing it into a more accessible price range of around Rs 1 lakh. In addition to the price reduction, buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts when purchasing this smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro discount

Initially priced at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for just Rs 1,09,500. Vijaysales is offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 16 series, providing a flat Rs 10,400 off when you buy the iPhone 16 Pro. On top of this, there's an additional bank discount of Rs 3,000, making it possible to snag this flagship model for a total of Rs 13,400 less.

Features of the iPhone 16 Pro

When it comes to features, the iPhone 16 Pro boasts a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It features a display with 120Hz Pro Motion Technology and Dynamic Island for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the A18 Pro Bionic chipset, this phone excels in multitasking and photography. Its robust battery ensures extended usage throughout the day.

On the camera front, the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP fusion camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera, all supporting 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it includes a front-facing 12MP camera. This device runs on iOS 18 and comes loaded with features like a capture button and Apple Intelligence, enhancing the overall user experience.

In other news, the government is considering the involvement of foreign vendors in the auction process for 5G network equipment, with a budget allocation of USD 2 billion planned for the necessary equipment.

ALSO READ: Apple discontinues select iPhones, MacBook Airs after back-to-back launches