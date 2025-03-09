Apple discontinues select iPhones, MacBook Airs after back-to-back launches Apple recently launched the iPhone 16e and MacBook Air M4. Now, the company has shocked its millions of fans by removing three iPhones and two MacBook Air laptops from its lineup.

Apple, one of the leading tech companies globally, has recently released several new products. Among these are the iPhone 16e and the MacBook Air M4. While the launch of these devices brought good news to millions of users, Apple has also dealt a significant blow to its existing lineup by quietly discontinuing some devices.

Discontinuation of sales

With the arrival of the MacBook Air M4, Apple has pulled the plug on the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air M3. These models were available for purchase until the new device hit the market. To remind you, the MacBook Air M2 was launched in 2022, while the MacBook Air M3 followed in 2024.

If you're interested in purchasing the MacBook Air M2 or M3, you'll no longer find them on Apple's official website. However, they might still be available on other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. This move seems aimed at boosting sales for the new MacBook Air M4.

Three iPhones discontinued

In addition to the MacBook Air, Apple has also removed several iPhone models from its official lineup. Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, the company has taken down three iPhones from its portfolio: the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. With these removals, the iPhone 16e is now the most affordable option in Apple's lineup.

In other news, recent actions by the government indicate progress toward the rollout of satellite services. According to a report from ET Telecom, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has implemented new requirements for the testing and certification of satellite equipment, which includes gateways and user terminals, to be conducted within India.

Beginning at the end of August, it will be required that only certified equipment can be used or imported by companies providing satellite communication services in the country. This represents the first instance in which such certification is mandatory.

ALSO READ: Starlink internet launch soon as government rolls out new rules for satellite equipment