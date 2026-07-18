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Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and team arrive at mega event in Delhi

Edited By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Updated:

The grand launch event of Ramayana: Part 1 is set to be held in New Delhi on July 18, 2026. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the trailer launch, cast appearances, key announcements, and more.

Follow the Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch Delhi event live updates here.
Follow the Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch Delhi event live updates here. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The wait is almost over as the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 gear up for the film's grand launch event in New Delhi. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the event is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam. With excitement running high, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the epic's stellar cast.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The event is expected to be attended by the film's cast and crew.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates from the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer launch event.

 

Live updates :Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE

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  • 6:57 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana: Part 1 trailer launch Live: Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs at Delhi event

    Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is performing at the grand trailer launch event of Ramayana: Part 1, held in New Delhi. Earlier in the day, he shared a picture on social media with producer Namit Malhotra, actor Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Nitesh Tiwari, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded event ahead of the trailer launch.

  • 6:49 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana Part 1 trailer launch Delhi event begins

    The grand trailer launch event of Ramayana: Part 1 has begun. Poet and author Kumar Vishwas is currently addressing the audience. Watch the event live using the link below.

     

  • 5:25 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: When will it be released worldwide?

    Last week, the makers of Ramayana announced that the official trailer will be released worldwide on July 24, 2026. Take a look below:

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: Production details

    For the unversed, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in association with global VFX company DNEG, while Yash also serves as a co-producer under his banner, Monster Mind Creations.

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: When is the film releasing?

    The mythological epic Ramayana is set to release in two parts, with Part 1 arriving during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027.

  • 4:36 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: Ramayana team to attend the grand launch event

    The stage is ready at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi as the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 prepare for the film's grand trailer launch on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

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Ramayana Part 1 Ranbir Kapoor Yash Nitesh Tiwari
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