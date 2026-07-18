Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Launch LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and team arrive at mega event in Delhi

New Delhi:

The wait is almost over as the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 gear up for the film's grand launch event in New Delhi. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the event is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam. With excitement running high, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the epic's stellar cast.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The event is expected to be attended by the film's cast and crew.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates from the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer launch event.