Valentine’s Day Gifting Guide: Last minute gifting ideas

Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to show your special someone just how much you care. Whether it's a grand romantic gesture or a small token of affection, a gift can speak volumes about your love and appreciation. If you're looking for the perfect present for your tech-savvy partner then here we bring to you a wide range of products for you to pick the right set of gifts for your partner.

Xiaomi 360 home Security Camera 1080p 2i

Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is the perfect gifting device for people seeking 24x7 all-around home protection with quality resolution. Equipped with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection (AI Human detection), and real-time two-way voice calling, consumers can meet all their surveillance requirements. With 1920*1080p megapixels full HD video, the camera captures a full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view, producing sharp and smooth video footage. The invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offer consumers enhanced night vision for clearer night-time images. Additionally, the camera also provides AI Human detection that combines AI with deep learning technology that optimizes algorithms effectively and filters out false alarms for improved accuracy. Along with it, the camera also offers 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G

OPPO Reno8 T 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 and sports a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow that balances aesthetics with a comfortable in-hand feel. The device has a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the punch-hole FHD+ display—with its 93% screen-to-body ratio—boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colours. The Reno8 T 5 G's 108MP portrait camera uses NonaPixel Plus binning technology that combines information from 9 pixels to create one superpixel and OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm to capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images. OPPO further enhances device performance with its ColorOS 13's Dynamic Computing Engine that runs up to 18 apps seamlessly in the background without lag. In addition, the smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO's 67W SuperVOOCTM fast-charging technology and its proprietary Battery Health Engine, which continues to deliver sterling performances for at least four years without any drop in battery performance.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite

Groove to your favourite romantic tunes this Valentine's Day with Redmi Buds 3 Lite. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite weighs less than 35 grams and features a Lock-In design that wraps the earbuds with a double-tied silicone band to ensure an in-ear fit. The design ensures that the device remains secure in your ears, even while exercising. On the audio front, Xiaomi Sound Lab has expertly tuned the large dynamic driver to ensure consistent audio quality. Furthermore, for a seamless in-call audio experience, Redmi Buds 3 Lite brings stable audio transmission and connectivity with environmental noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2, respectively. With IP54 dust and water resistance, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite delivers extraordinary performance in a range of settings, from daily commutes to gym workouts. Both the buds and the case have LED indicators for connectivity and battery status, and the USB type C compatibility ensures swift charging, which can give 100 minutes of music playback in just 10 minutes of charging. It promises up to 18 hours of music playback and is a must-have for an enjoyable daily life experience.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P

Cleaning can sometimes be a guilty pleasure, one that's often enjoyed alone. The Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is the perfect Valentine’s partner for your lazy Sundays. With the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P users can keep their place sparkling clean by using both sweeping and mopping functions. The robot vacuum is quiet, has excellent navigational skills, and picks up more particles than any other robot vacuum of its caliber. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is the perfect home assistance tool that features a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function allowing the robot to perform a dry and wet clean in one go.

OPPO Enco Air3

Priced at Rs 2,999, available across Amazon, the official website of the company, the OPPO Enco Air3 can be your new go-to audio companion. It comes with an all-new transparent lid design, packs 13.4mm drivers, and lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. The TWS comes in with a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. The IP54-rated pair is powered by the Cadence HiFi5 DSP (Digital Signal Processor) that enhances speech recognition for rich voice-based interactions. Aural output is enhanced with OPPO Alive Audio for movie theatre-class surround sound regardless of phone or audio player brand. The Enco Air3 also supports SBC and AAC codecs that allow users to connect/pair with up to two devices simultaneously.

USHA SI Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer

Now that it's time for back-to-work from the office, the Usha SI Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer is one gift that will be appreciated by any valentine for it allows one to step out looking well groomed and fresh. The Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer’s powerful steam output ensures a wrinkle-free finish to your clothes in a few seconds. Its 1.8m long 360-degree swivel cord allows for flexible movement making it perfect even for heavy woollens, especially with its detachable fabric brush with a lint removal facility. This garment steamer is going to make sure your valentine is always enveloped in your warmth.

RENÉE Cosmetics Valentine combos

RENÉE has come up with new combos specifically dedicated to Valentine’s day and is available at competitive price tags. There are around eight exclusive combos to make gifting all the easier for their consumers. These combos include some of their bestselling products and are priced to fit the budgets of all types of consumers. Experiencing RENEE Valentine Look Combo, and RENEE Valentine Evening Look Combo and both come with products which are popular and are appreciated by any woman on a special day. The brand has been in news for a long time and is one of the trending brands in the country at present.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Cupid Box

Instax has been the favourite gift of choice for couples and friends celebrating love and companionship. With the new Instax Cupid Box, Fujifilm is bringing together people to create, capture and cherish their lovely memories. The Instax Mini 11 and Mini 9 Cupid Box is available in two variants: Instax Mini 11 and Mini 9 and can be bought online and offline. The box will include an Instax Mini 9 or 11 cameras, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack (10x2 pack), Instax Fridge Magnets (5 pack), Instax LED Bunting, Batteries and a Camera Strap. The Cupid Box is the perfect Valentine’s Day gifting option and is a part of Instax’s endeavour to allow people to capture their memories on special days, instantly.

OnePlus Nord Buds

The Nord Buds offer the signature OnePlus audio experience and clear sound in a trendy, lightweight design equipped with a good battery for long weekend trips, or just to stay connected with loved ones. The Nord Buds are equipped with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers for their rich bass reproduction and razor-sharp treble, support for Dolby Atmos, 4 microphones, and AI-powered noise reduction. The Nord Buds are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have an ultra-low latency of 94 ms. The Buds claim to deliver 30 hours of combined playback and 7 hours of playback for the buds. The Buds also support Flash Charge - 5 hours of audio playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Garmin Lily Smartwatch for Women

Garmin Lily, designed for her: A fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women - Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed especially at female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today, the modern woman of today. Packed to the brim with a slew of fitness trackers and sensors, the Garmin Lilly is a perfect fitness companion for women. Crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band in six trendy and classic colour options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. In addition to the regular fitness trackers, Lily also offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and a newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness, and activity data.

Gizmore's Glow Luxe

The Gizmore Glow Luxe smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch circular full touch HD AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pix resolution, and the dial is enclosed with a Zync-Alloy casing, which not only enhances the premium look and feel of the Glow Luxe but offers a sturdy as well as lightweight build. With IP67, the smartwatch is water resistant and comes with a 15-day battery backup. The new Bluetooth calling smartwatch features privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access, making it one of the most user-friendly products in the market. It further supports Voice Assistant support Google Assistant or Siri. The smartwatch is available across offline stores and on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website.

Gizmore GizFit PLASMA

Featuring a 1.9-inch 2.5D display with 240×280 pixels, the smartwatch from Gizmore comes with a split-screen multitasking feature. The device comes with several fitness features to track goals, GPS trajectory, track yoga, swimming, running, badminton, football, cycling, hiking, basketball, outdoor walking and trekking. The device supports heart rate monitors, step tracking, sleep, body temperature, and SpO2. GizFit PLASMA has a built-in voice assistant for voice control. The best part about the smartwatch is that the device supports fast wireless charging. Priced at Rs 1,499, the smartwatch is available on Flipkart.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow

The Gizmore Gizfit Glow smartwatch features a 1.37-inch AMOLED always-on display, with 420x420 resolution and is further protected by 2.5D curved glass. This smartwatch comes with several watch faces along with health, security, and fitness notifications. The device comes with a heart rate sensor, oxygen level sensor and women’s health tracker too.

The smartwatch features a mic as well as a speaker for Bluetooth pairing and comes with at least two-day of battery life- hence, the user will be able to make calls from the device. If a user does not use a Bluetooth calling feature, then the smartwatch will deliver around 15 days and offers 360 hours of standby time. It takes only 2 hours to get fully charged, is priced at Rs 2499 and is available on Flipkart.

