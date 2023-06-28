Follow us on Image Source : FILE Great camera smartphones under the mid-range category

In the early 2000s, nobody could have predicted that smartphones would become the dominant devices for photography. The evolution of smartphone cameras has been remarkable, and today we have several mid-range phones that offer exceptional camera performance. Let's explore some of these great options which recently got launched in the Indian market:

Realme 11 Pro 5G - Rs 23,999

The recently launched Realme 11 Pro 5G combines excellent camera capabilities with a unique design. It features a 100MP OIS ProLite primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera, enabling you to capture immersive images with stunning detail and dynamic range. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision display and is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. With a 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging, you won't have to worry about running out of power. The Realme 11 Pro 5G is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 23,999, 8GB+256GB for Rs 24,999, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 27,999.

Lava Agni 2 5G - Rs 21,999

The Agni 2 5G from Lava is an all-around performer when it comes to design, camera, and performance. It boasts a 50MP quad-camera setup and a 16MP front camera, capturing stunning photos with incredible detail. The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers solid build quality. Powered by the Snapdragon 7080 chipset, it delivers powerful performance. The Agni 2 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 66W charging. You can find it on Amazon for a price of Rs 21,999 in the Brilliant Glass Viridian color variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

POCO X5 Pro 5G - Rs 25,999 onwards

If you're looking for the best camera performance, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is a top choice. It features a 108MP AI triple camera and a 16MP front camera, delivering exceptional picture quality. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning design. It is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery with 67W sonic charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, ensuring fast performance without heating or lagging issues. The POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in POCO Yellow, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colour options, with storage variants of 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 25,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 28,999. You can find it on Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G - Rs 27,999 onwards

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is another great option that combines a beautiful design with excellent camera specifications. It features a 16MP front camera and a triple camera setup with 50MP+8MP+2MP lenses, allowing you to capture impressive shots. The phone boasts a sleek body and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, providing a great in-hand experience. With a 5000mAh battery and 67W Turbo Charge support, you won't have to worry about battery life. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, ensuring smooth performance. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in Stardust Purple,

