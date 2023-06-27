Samsung Galaxy M34 5G set to launch on July 7: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M34 5G set to launch on July 7

Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M34 5G, in India on July 7. The device boasts several impressive features, including a powerful 6,000mAh battery and a high-resolution 50MP camera. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M34 5G will offer users an unparalleled viewing experience with its Monster 120Hz Super AMOLED Display. The company also stated that the smartphone's Vision Booster technology will ensure an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing the internet. The 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera aims to capture sharp and detailed images and videos without any blurring caused by hand tremors or unintentional shaking.

Samsung also introduced the Monster Shot 2.0 feature, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) engines to enhance the photography experience. This feature allows users to capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot, taking smartphone photography to new heights. Furthermore, the Fun Mode of the Galaxy M34 5G offers 16 inbuilt lens effects, providing millennials and Gen Z users with a variety of creative options to express themselves through their smartphone cameras.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy M34 5G is its segment-leading 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that this massive battery capacity will enable users to indulge in extended browsing sessions, gaming, and binge-watching without worrying about running out of power.

With the launch of the Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung aims to deliver a powerful smartphone that excels in battery life, camera capabilities, and display quality. By incorporating innovative features such as Vision Booster technology and Monster Shot 2.0, the company aims to provide users with a truly immersive and versatile smartphone experience.

The Galaxy M34 5G's release in India on July 7 is expected to attract attention from tech enthusiasts and smartphone users looking for a feature-rich device that combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly functionalities.

Inputs from IANS

