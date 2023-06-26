Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp beta users get a fresh interface for action sheets on iOS

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new interface for action sheets to selected beta testers on iOS. Previously, WhatsApp relied on Apple's APIs to display action sheets for specific user interactions. However, with the latest app update, some beta testers are now experiencing this new interface for certain action sheets.

The updated action sheets are being implemented when performing actions like muting, deleting, clearing, or exporting a conversation. Additionally, a redesigned action sheet is available when toggling the option to save media to the Photos app or when viewing chat shortcuts.

Currently, the new interface for action sheets is accessible to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. However, it is expected to gradually roll out to more users in the coming days.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that WhatsApp was working on revamping the settings page for iOS beta. The traditional settings tab is anticipated to be replaced with a new tab featuring the user's profile photo. Moreover, three additional shortcuts are likely to be added to the page, allowing users to quickly access their privacy settings, contact list, and profile.

The company is also said to be working on a darker top app bar for its Android beta version. This modification aims to provide users with a different visual experience while using the app.

Reportedly, The introduction of an even darker theme, based on grayscale and the color black, could offer improved performance and a more visually pleasing experience, particularly on advanced mobile phones equipped with AMOLED screens.

