Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple rumored to cut costs by changing A17 bionic chip technology

Apple is reportedly planning to change the underlying technology for its A17 Bionic chip in an effort to cut costs starting next year. According to MacRumors, the A17 Bionic chip, initially slated for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year, will differ significantly from a version of the chipset to be manufactured in 2024.

The A17 Bionic chip is expected to be the tech giant's first chip produced using a 3nm fabrication process, which promises notable improvements in performance and efficiency compared to the 5nm process used in the A14, A15, and A16 chips.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to offer improved durability over Z Flip 4

Initially, the A17 Bionic chip will be manufactured using TSMC's (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) N3B technology. However, the company intends to transition the A17 to TSMC's N3E technology in 2024. This strategic move is reportedly aimed at reducing costs but may come at the expense of some efficiency.

The report explains that TSMC's N3B is the original 3nm node developed in collaboration with Apple. On the other hand, N3E is a simpler and more widely available node that will be used by most other TSMC clients.

ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to have redesigned mute switch with custom button

Earlier reports had suggested that the A17 chip, expected to be featured in the iPhone 15, might prioritize improvements in battery life rather than processing power.

While the transition to N3E technology could introduce potential trade-offs in terms of efficiency, it is important to note that Apple's chip designs and optimizations have historically delivered impressive performance despite smaller process nodes.

However, if the reports are accurate, Apple's switch to a different chip technology for the A17 Bionic chip could have implications for both cost reduction and potential adjustments in performance characteristics.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News