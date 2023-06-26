Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored to have redesigned mute switch with custom button

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 14 Pro

In a recent development, leaked images of a protective case for Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, have surfaced online, providing a glimpse into the device's anticipated modifications. Prominent leaker Majin Bu shared these images, shedding light on the changes made to the device's appearance. One of the most significant modifications revealed in the leaked pictures is the relocation of the traditional Mute switch, which has remained unchanged for 16 years.

On earlier iPhone models, the Mute switch was conveniently situated on the upper left side of the device, featuring a flat and narrow oval opening in the casing. However, the leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro Max case depict a noticeable departure from this familiar design. The opening that previously housed the silent switch has been visibly altered, now showcasing a larger and more rounded shape, as reported by Gizmochina.

Speculation arises that this modified opening could potentially accommodate a new custom button that will replace the conventional silent switch. Although further details regarding the purpose and functionality of this alleged button remain undisclosed, it has piqued the interest of Apple enthusiasts and smartphone enthusiasts alike.

Earlier reports had suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would introduce several new features, including solid-state buttons equipped with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM. While the leaked images do not confirm these features, they contribute to the growing anticipation surrounding Apple's forthcoming flagship devices.

As with any leaks or rumors, it is essential to approach the information with caution until an official announcement is made by the company. Apple enthusiasts and smartphone fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, where all the features, design choices, and improvements will be revealed.

