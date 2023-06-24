Follow us on Image Source : PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI Quantum, AI, and Telecom: US-India builds major tech collaborations for future advancements

Major technological collaborations between the United States and India are set to shape the future of critical technology advancements. These collaborations, focused on areas such as Quantum, Advanced Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Advanced Telecommunications which aim to drive industrial and economic growth while addressing security challenges.

The Indo-U.S. Quantum Coordination Mechanism has been established to facilitate joint research in quantum technology between the public and private sectors of both countries.

An implementing arrangement has been signed by India and the United States to support collaborative research on quantum, AI, and advanced wireless technologies. This arrangement is based on a $2 million grant from the U.S.-India Science and Technology Endowment Fund, aimed at jointly developing and commercializing AI and quantum technologies.

Google, through its AI Research Center in Bengaluru, is actively involved in building models to support more than 100 Indian languages. Collaborations with institutions like the Indian Institute of Science and IIT Madras focus on open-sourcing speech data for AI models and establishing a Center for Responsible AI, respectively.

In the realm of advanced telecommunications, joint efforts have led to the establishment of public-private Joint Task Forces. These task forces focus on the development and deployment of Open RAN systems and advanced telecoms research and development.

Open RAN is a set of interface standards that helps to make wireless networks more affordable by creating standard connections between different parts of the network.

The Bharat 6G initiative in India and the U.S. Next G Alliance will collaborate to drive research in this area, to reduce costs, enhance network security, and improve resilience.

Moreover, financing from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, in partnership with USAID (United States Agency for International Development), will support the launch of Open RAN deployments in both countries. This collaboration aims to enhance the scalability and competitiveness of this technology in international markets.

