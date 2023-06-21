Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple expands self-repair program to include iPhone 14 series and M2 MacBooks: All you need to know

Apple has announced the addition of its latest iPhone and MacBook models to its self-repair program that enables customers to fix their devices themselves. The program covers the entire iPhone 14 series and the newly launched M2-powered MacBooks, allowing users to obtain genuine Apple spare parts and tool kits for DIY repairs.

By participating in the self-repair program, customers gain access to spare parts specifically designed for these iPhone and MacBook models. Additionally, the company offers tool kits for rent, facilitating the process of opening the devices and replacing the necessary components. The tool kit, priced at $49, is shipped to customers free of charge.

Highlighting the quality of the tools, the company emphasizes that they are identical to those used by its authorized repair network. Moreover, the cost of the spare parts for these devices will be the same as what customers would pay at authorized repair centers. As an incentive, Apple will provide credits or some form of reward to customers who recycle the replaced spare parts.

With over 200 individual parts and tools available, the program enables individuals with prior repair expertise to address issues related to iPhone displays, batteries, and cameras. However, Apple advises caution, recommending that individuals without experience in repairing electronic devices seek professional assistance for the safest repairs.

While Samsung and Google also offer their own versions of self-repair programs, their availability remains limited to select markets. As more countries become more accepting of third-party repairs, it is anticipated that these programs will expand to reach a broader consumer base.

By expanding the self-repair program to include its latest iPhone and MacBook models, Apple is aiming to further enhance customer satisfaction and promote a more sustainable approach to device repairs.

Inputs from IANS

