Delhi needs forest, not ornamental park: High Court to Delhi Development Authority

The Delhi High Court emphasised on Friday, the necessity of establishing a forest in the national capital, rejecting the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) proposal, which it cited as to create an "ornamental park" instead. Justice Jasmeet Singh, underscoring the importance of green spaces for combating pollution, insists that the designated plot, spanning over 55 acres, should be transformed into a dense forest to serve as the city's "lungs."

"It is for the lungs of Delhi. It is only to reduce pollution levels in Delhi … Delhi needs a forest. Delhi does not need an ornamental park. Delhi does not need a medicinal garden, clustered bamboo forest," Justice Singh asserted.

The DDA's counsel reassured the court that the plan doesn't aim to establish an ornamental park, instead it aims for an urban forest with three zones, including a significant area dedicated to dense flora and a buffer zone. However, the court urged the DDA to reconsider utilising the entire plot for dense forestation, deeming the proposed usage insufficient for the available space.

Highlighting the distinction between a mere park with trees and a proper forest, Justice Singh emphasised the imperative of addressing Delhi's need for green cover. "This is not acceptable. I am of the view that the need of the people of Delhi is a forest and not an ornamental park," the judge remarked.

Next hearing on May 17

The court adjourned the proceedings to May 17, urging the DDA to explore alternative, larger parcels of land for forest development. "We don't need a herbal forest. People of Delhi will give you blessings. Go find some land which is lying vacant," the court directed.

Earlier on April 1, the court directed the DDA to present the detailed afforestation plan. The order had come while it was dealing with contempt proceedings against the DDA over cutting down of several trees in the Southern Ridge area without due permission for constructing an approach road between Chhatarpur and South Asian University in Maidan Garhi.

At that time, Tte DDA counsel tendered an apology and said although the trees were cut down, there was no "wilful disobedience" as the field staff "misconstrued" a Delhi government notification exempting around 4.9 hectares of the land from taking approval of the tree officer as the final permission for felling.

