Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google workspace enables easy response to access requests for files

Google workspace enables easy response to access requests for files

Google Workspace is introducing a helpful update that allows users to easily view access requests for files directly within Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2023 21:21 IST
google latest update, google news, tech news, india tv tech, google workspace update, google work
Image Source : FILE Google workspace enables easy response to access requests for files

In a recent blog post, Google unveiled an enhanced file access experience designed to simplify the process of approving file requests across Google Workspace. This update aims to make it easier for file approvers to promptly respond to pending access requests, ultimately improving collaboration within teams.

Currently, when users request access to a file, approvers receive an email allowing them to either share the file or decline the request. With the new update, approvers can review and respond to requests directly within the file itself. 

The tech giant has implemented a notification dot on the 'Share' button to alert approvers of pending access requests. Additionally, a new banner will appear at the top of the sharing dialogue to provide clear visibility of pending requests.

ALSO READ: iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to bring passkeys for Apple ID web authentication

While approvers can still respond to access requests through traditional email notifications, the new file access experience streamlines the process by allowing them to take action within the file interface itself. 

Moreover, Google has introduced an option for approvers to notify the requester of their decision. By selecting the "Notify" checkbox when responding to a request, the user who requested access will receive an email notification regarding the status of their request. This helps maintain transparent communication and keeps users informed about the progress of their access requests.

The updated file access experience is now available to all Google Workspace customers, including both business and personal Google Accounts.

Related Stories
Google to discontinue Album Archive feature next month

Google to discontinue Album Archive feature next month

Google AI notebook to get early access

Google AI notebook to get early access

Google is being sued for engaging in illegal monopolistic practices: Know more

Google is being sued for engaging in illegal monopolistic practices: Know more

Chrome on iOS to introduce integrated Lens support: All details

Chrome on iOS to introduce integrated Lens support: All details

YouTube's new shopping channel to revolutionize online shopping: Know everything

YouTube's new shopping channel to revolutionize online shopping: Know everything

ALSO READ: Google announces built-in Lens support for Chrome on iOS devices

Furthermore, the company has also announced the upcoming early access release of "Project Tailwind," an AI notebook. Designed as an "AI-first notebook," Project Tailwind showcases the capabilities of the PaLM API, which allows users to synthesize information from diverse sources they select. 

This new tool is expected to further empower users in extracting valuable insights and improving their information synthesis processes.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News