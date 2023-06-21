Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to bring Passkeys for Apple ID web authentication

Apple has announced a security enhancement for users with an Apple ID. With the upcoming releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users will automatically be assigned a passkey that can be used to sign in to their Apple ID on the web. This passkey replaces the need for a traditional password and provides a higher level of security.

A passkey is a cryptographic entity that consists of a key pair. One key is public and is registered with the website or app being used, while the other key is private and stored only on the user's devices. The company assures users that the passkey is not visible to them and offers improved security compared to a password.

The introduction of passkeys will allow users to sign into any Apple web property using their designated passkey for their Apple ID. It can also be used with Sign in with Apple on the web.

The passkey support will be available for all supported devices when iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are released later this year. However, users running beta versions of these operating systems can already test the feature on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com, starting from June 21.

Users can look forward to a more secure and convenient authentication process with the implementation of passkeys and the advancement of Wi-Fi technology in future Apple devices.

Furthermore, recent reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 will be upgraded to Wi-Fi 7. Currently, the iPhone 14 supports Wi-Fi 6, and the shift to Wi-Fi 7 is expected to bring faster speeds, improved connectivity, and better performance.

