Instagram users can download Reels now: Know more

Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform is set to introduce a new feature in the United States that enables users to download Reels, the short-form videos, shared by users who have public accounts. Users can directly save the video in their camera roll. However, it's important to note that Reels shared by private accounts cannot be downloaded.

The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel. To download a Reel, users simply need to tap the Share icon on a Reel they enjoy and select the Download option. Additionally, public accounts have the option to disable the ability for others to download their Reels through Account Settings.

While Mosseri did not explicitly mention whether downloaded Reels will bear a watermark, he shared a picture indicating that the downloaded videos will display the account name of the user who posted them as well as the company's logo.

Just last month, Instagram introduced a set of editing updates for Reels, aimed at empowering creators to unleash their creativity. The updates included features such as Split, Speed, and Replace, providing users with more tools to enhance their videos.

In other news, Meta recently announced the global rollout of broadcast channels on Instagram. This new feature allows creators to have their own channels where they can share live broadcasts with their audience. Alongside this, Meta introduced the "Collaborators" feature, which enables creators to invite other creators or even fans to participate in their broadcast channel, fostering collaboration and engagement.

With these latest developments, Instagram continues to evolve its platform to provide enhanced features and tools for its user base, promoting creativity, collaboration, and engagement. The ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll provides users with more flexibility in consuming and sharing content, while the new editing updates and broadcast channels offer creators additional avenues to express themselves and connect with their audience.

