'People rebuilt their lives from nothing': PM Modi remembers Partition victims, calls for harmony

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the victims of the Partition of India, remembering their courage and resilience on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the day serves as a reminder of one of the most painful chapters in the country's history, which shattered countless lives, displaced families and caused immense human suffering.

"Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives... families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured," PM Modi wrote.

He also highlighted the resilience of those who survived the tragedy, saying that despite unimaginable hardships, many rebuilt their lives and made significant contributions to the country's development.

"Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Jaishankar's tribute to partition victims

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday also acknowledged the immense human suffering and the far-reaching geopolitical consequences of the Partition of India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar paid tribute to those who endured the tragedy and praised the courage and resilience of people who rebuilt their lives despite the hardships they faced.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recognise the enormous human suffering and far-reaching geopolitical consequences of Partition. Salute the courage and resilience of those who rebuilt their lives. But we must also remember the painful lessons from this period of our history," he wrote.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 to honour those who lost their lives and those who were displaced during the partition of the country in 1947.

While India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 to mark the end of British rule, the country's freedom was accompanied by the trauma of Partition, which led to one of the largest mass migrations in human history.

The division of British India into India and Pakistan displaced an estimated 20 million people, forcing millions to leave their homes and rebuild their lives in unfamiliar surroundings. The violence that accompanied the Partition left lasting scars on generations of families across the subcontinent.

Also Read:

In a first since partition, Pakistan brings course on Sanskrit, to launch program on Bhagavad Gita