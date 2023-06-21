Apple adds 9 new sub-categories to enhance podcast discovery

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple podcast discovery adds 9 new sub-categories

Apple Inc., has reportedly made improvements to its podcast discovery by introducing nine new subcategories on the Search tab across its devices. The addition of these subcategories aims to facilitate the process of finding new and popular podcasts in various genres and topics, according to a blog post by Apple on Tuesday.

The newly introduced subcategories include-

Mental Health

Relationships

Self-Improvement

Personal Journals

Entrepreneurship

Documentaries

Parenting

Books

Language Learning

Each subcategory features its own charts, displaying the Top Shows and Top Episodes available in the user's market.

Apple also announced that all 19 existing categories, as well as the nine new subcategories, have been updated with new artwork and recommendations. The revamped design includes Apple Podcasts Essentials, making it easier for users to navigate through charts and additional subcategories.

In addition to the subcategories, Apple has expanded the podcast discovery options by introducing the ability to explore podcasts by language. This feature is currently available to listeners in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, allowing them to find podcasts in their native language more easily.

Listeners can access all the categories, subcategories, and podcasts by language directly from the Search tab on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple also highlighted that users can browse the charts for a specific category or subcategory directly from the category page.

These improvements by Apple are expected to enhance the podcast listening experience and enable users to discover new content more efficiently. With the expansion of subcategories and the inclusion of language-based exploration, listeners will have greater flexibility in finding podcasts that align with their interests and preferences.

As the popularity of podcasts continues to grow, Apple's efforts to enhance discovery and provide a user-friendly experience are significant for both podcast creators and listeners. The updated podcast discovery features aim to cater to a diverse range of interests and empower users to explore and enjoy a wide variety of podcast content.

