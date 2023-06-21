Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk is excited about the future of India, plans to visit in 2024: Know more

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day state visit to the US, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had the opportunity to meet him. Musk expressed his admiration for Modi and disclosed his intention to visit India in the coming year. Despite not having brought his electric car company Tesla to India yet, Musk praised the country as an excellent destination for solar energy investments.

Late on Tuesday, the departing CEO of Twitter addressed reporters and shared his remarks, by saying that he is a fan of Modi and as per Musk, India is great for solar energy investment. He also said to the media that he hopes to bring Starlink internet to India (but no timeline was specified).

In addition, Musk expressed his enthusiasm for the future of India, stating, "I am immensely excited about India's potential. I believe India holds more promise than any other large country in the world." When questioned about Tesla's entry into the Indian market, Musk confidently affirmed, "I am certain that Tesla will establish its presence in India as quickly as humanly feasible."

In April 2023, Musk started following on Twitter.

For years, Elon Musk and India have engaged in discussions; however, disagreements regarding a local factory and the country's high import duties of up to 100 per cent have resulted in a stalemate.

The government has requested that electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers increase local sourcing and provide comprehensive manufacturing plans. In contrast, Musk has requested reduced taxes, enabling Tesla to commence sales of imported vehicles at a more affordable price in a market that prioritizes budget consciousness.

Additionally, Musk emphasized that Modi's genuine concern for India is evident as he urges them to make substantial investments in the country, a practice that aligns with their own inclination to do so.

During the press conference, Musk shared his thoughts with the reporters, stating, "We simply need to determine the optimal timing. It was an incredible meeting with the Prime Minister, and I have a great liking for him. He had visited our factory a few years back, so we have been acquainted for some time." Musk continued, "He genuinely desires to do what is best for India. He aims to foster openness and support for companies, while simultaneously ensuring that it benefits India's interests."

Inputs from IANS

