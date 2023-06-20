Follow us on Image Source : HP HP to launch a new gaming laptops pricing below Rs 60,000

HP, a prominent manufacturer of PCs and printers, is preparing to launch a new gaming portfolio this week. According to sources, the price range for the upcoming gaming laptops is expected to start below Rs 60,000. HP aims to solidify its position in the Indian PC gaming market by introducing its lightest and thinnest gaming devices to date. The company intends to target gamers who desire a multipurpose gaming device with their new gaming portfolio. With a current market share of 33% in the Indian PC market, HP has maintained its leadership, as reported by IDC. In terms of gaming PC sales, HP holds approximately 38% of the market share, according to industry sources.

The upcoming gaming portfolio from HP will cater to the needs of casual, serious, and professional gamers. It is expected to include a series of gaming products designed to enhance the gaming experience for various user segments. By investing in gaming infrastructure in India, HP aims to make PC gaming more mainstream. As part of this initiative, HP has already launched Omen Playground stores in 2023. These stores provide a comprehensive gaming experience, allowing gamers to enjoy PC gaming free of cost. Currently, there are 12 operational Omen Playground stores located in 12 cities across India.

To foster the gaming community, HP organizes numerous gaming community events at Omen Playground stores. These events bring gamers together and provide opportunities for shared experiences and interactions.

The announcement of HP's new gaming portfolio is scheduled for later this week when they will unveil their latest gaming laptops. By introducing feature-rich and competitively priced gaming devices, HP aims to meet the demands of the Indian gaming market and further solidify its position as a leader in the PC gaming industry.

Inputs from IANS

