Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung launched the new Galaxy S23 a couple of months back, and we reviewed the device for a couple of months to let you know how the device works. Here is everything you need to know about the flagshipped Galaxy S series.

Features of Galaxy S23

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and it is backed by 3,900 mAh battery. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and comes with an IP68 rating to save the device from water and dust.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the device also supports Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 (fingerprint sensor). The device, alike other devices, the Galaxy S23 comes with a triple rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 10- a megapixel telephoto (3x zoom) shooter and a 12-megapixel MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23

The smartphone runs on Android 13 layered with OneUI 5.1 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and for storage, the device comes in two variants- 128GB and 256GB. Although it is a must to mention that the 128GB variant is not available in India and the company is offering the 256GB storage variant for the same price of Rs 74,999 (by the time of writing).

Looks

Certainly, a compact smartphone which could be operated with a single hand, very easily. It has a very vibrant and vivid display and looks perfect.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

The S23 series features three models that have a strikingly similar appearances, likely to appeal to many fans. The back of each model has distinctive camera rings that exude a premium feel. The fresh design language is truly impressive, showcasing a cleaner and more refined aesthetic. Even the Samsung logo, positioned at the bottom, is barely discernible under certain lighting conditions. Furthermore, the phone is less susceptible to smudges and scratches.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

Overall, for looks, I will have to say that this device is a perfect balance of class and style with a pocket-friendly size.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

And to add the style statement, the device is available in 5 colour variants- Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Lime.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

Display

It is certainly the most amazing display smartphone at this size and it is bright, sharp and vivid. The 6.1-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED Full HD+ display.

User Experience

Using the Galaxy S23 has been a delightful experience- both indoors and outdoors. It was flawless to work on the device in bright sunlight or in low light conditions. Everything from watching videos to reading articles, and taking photos was just seamless and the scrolling was buttery smooth.

Furthermore, the display has been protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, so you do not have to worry about anything. Also, the device comes with 5G support, and connectivity is good as well.

Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor makes the device ideal to perform all the tasks easily. After even opening 20 apps in the background, the device performed everything well, without any lag.

Cameras: Best is just the right word

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

Everyone looks for a good smartphone camera. Talking about the rear camera setup, the device features three main shooters which did their job phenomenally well. Talking about the day, and night photography, the device was a great performer. But yes, at times, when clicked under the bright light circumstances, the pictures were oversharpened with great dynamic range. The portrait mode is great, video stabilisation has boasted.

Overall, the camera is really good even in the lowest light condition. And certainly, it is standing tall to compete with the existing iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Battery Life

Samsung has worked on the new Galaxy S23 when compared to its predecessor, especially the battery. The S23 comes with a 3,900mAh battery and talking about the predecessor Galaxy S22 had a 3,700mAh battery. My device lasted for almost a day on a single charge, and although the charging speed is still slow, with a 25W (peak wired charging speeds) charger.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy S23

Verdict

If you are a compact smartphone lover then this is an ideal device for you, as the Galaxy S23 is a compact device. It comes with a longer-lasting battery life, bright display, flawless performance, amazing camera and could fit into anyone’s wrist or pocket (with average size).

Coming on to the pricing, the device is available under the range of Rs 75,000- and it is certainly face-off the competition with Apple devices which come under the same price range. But if you are an Android user, then this device could be a perfect fit. The device is going to face competition with the Google Pixel 7 series, which also stands in the almost same place on the camera front.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23

Latest Technology News