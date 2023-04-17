Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers 5G connectivity and comes packed with features that are suitable for everyday use. Here's a quick review of the phone for Indian users:

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has a sleek and modern design with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. The display is bright and clear, making it easy to read even under bright sunlight.

The phone we got for review was in Awesome Lime colour, which was very different from the existing smartphones which are there in the market.

Performance

The Galaxy A34 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This configuration is smooth and we experience a very decent experience, without any heating or lagging issues. It worked well while multitasking or running demanding apps.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy A34 5G

Camera

The phone features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The camera performed decently and should suffice for everyday use. But if you expect extraordinary selfies, then there might be some trouble- as it gets grainy under the average lighting (when clicked indoors. Talking about the rear camera, the phone did the justice as it is capable to deliver decent colours and vibrant colours in the long shot which are taken under bright sunlight.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy A34 5G

Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which latest for a full day with a single charge (while using WhatsApp, Instagram, calls, listening to music and playing games). The phone supports 15W fast charging too but we expected the device to come with a little higher strength for the charger but this works fine too.

Connectivity

As the name suggests, the Galaxy A34 5G certainly offers 5G connectivity, which makes it a future-proof device. The phone also supports Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy A34 5G

Software

The smartphone runs on Android 11 and it is layered with Samsung's OneUI 3.1 on the top. The software is smooth and Samsung has promised three years of security updates, which is a good thing for the buyers.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is priced at around Rs. 20,900 in India (Flipkart, by the time of writing), making it a reasonably priced mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity. It is certainly going to face some face-to-face competition with devices like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Poco X3 Pro.

Verdict

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy A34 5G

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is a good mid-range smartphone that offers 5G connectivity and comes with a host of other features which are suitable for everyday use. The phone's battery life and software support are noteworthy, and it should be considered by users looking for a budget-friendly 5G device.

