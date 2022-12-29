Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

Follow us on Image Source : MIVI Mivi Model E

Mivi has finally forayed into the smartwatch segment and brought in the first-ever budget smartwatch for Indian consumers. The new Model E smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,699- certainly a very competitive ‘made in India’ smartwatch. Here is our quick review to let you know the performance and if it is worth investing in. ALSO READ: Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Looks and Feel

This is certainly a pretty smartwatch and comes with a premium look. I got the red variant to review and was certainly delighted with the look of the smartwatch. The dial is relatively very pretty with a red shiny metallic body along with matt red silicon strap which indeed is very comfortable to wear for a longer run. ALSO READ: Best smartwatches of the year 2022

I would like to give a 9 out of 10 when it comes to the looks of the smartwatch under the budget of under 18K.

ALSO READ: Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Performance

Model E smartwatch comes with a 1.67-inches display and 120 sports mode collection. The watch comes with major features like SPO2 monitoring, Heart rate tracker, Periods tracker, and sleep and steps tracking. The watch could be easily paired with the Mivi Health App- which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Image Source : MIVI Mivi Model E

I took a while to scan the QR code given in the box with my iPad, but with my Android, the smartwatch paired swiftly. On the battery front, the Model E was capable to deliver up to 7-8 days of battery life easily, when keeping the watch on priority.

Also, when used in the gym, it tracked the heart rate, steps and calories too, which tracked almost similar to my other smartwatch- OnePluse Nord- which is certainly very much accurate. hence, the performance was not the issue with this watch.

The Model E comes with an IP68 waterproof rating, which means users could easily use the timepiece during swimming or even wear it in the rain without worrying about the watch.

Image Source : MIVIMIVI

The smartwatch notifications pops-up without any delay, and you can choose the choice of notification accordingly. Certainly an easy and smooth device. The only shortcoming (if you want to call) is that the Model E does not come with a voice calling feature, but if you use it as a personal timepiece for notifications, and health tracking, then it indeed does all the justice.

Colour Variants

The Model E smartwatch comes in several colour options like Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink and Red. And all the watches are unisex and look stunning. Impressive colours were used by Mivi for its first-ever smartwatch.

Image Source : MIVI Mivi Model E

Verdict

Mivi Model E is the first smartwatch from the company, it is completely made in India, it pairs easily and works quite accurately. Priced at Rs 1,699, the watch could be purchased online and is worth it, if you do not want a smartwatch with a calling feature.

Image Source : MIVI Mivi Model E

Mivi's flag shipped smartwatch comes with a decent spec sheet, but it is going to face some strict competition with the existing players like Fire-Boltt, Noise, boAt and a few more which have been in the market for a while now. But it could be an ideal gift which certainly looks expensive and could be a great health tracking device on your wrist.

Latest Technology News