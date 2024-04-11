Realme Narzo 70 Pro review: Is it a true successor?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme recently launched its Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is the successor to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro smartphone, which was launched last year in the country. The newly launched smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, 5000mAh battery and more. It also features Air gesture controls.

However, similar specifications were also available on its predecessor Narzo 60 Pro smartphone. The newly launched Narzo 70 Pro smartphone costs Rs 4,000 less than its predecessor. We got our hands on Narzo 70 Pro for a few days and here we will review whether the Narzo 70 Pro is the true successor of Narzo 60 Pro.

Before starting with the review, let's have a look at the specifications of the Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specifications

Model Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price and variants Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 21,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Glass Green and Glass Gold Availability Amazon and Realme's official website Display size 6.67-inch punch-hole notch display Display specs OLED panel, Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 2000nits peak brightness Security In-display Fingerprint Sensor, facial unlock Camera setup Rear – triple cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs 50MP main lens,8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera | 16MP front camera Video maximum Rear – 1080p at 30fps, | Front – 1080p at 30fps Chipset 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, Mali-G68 RAM and storage 8GB, 256GB UFS Battery and charging 5,000mAh + 67W SUPERVOOC Operating system Android 14 OS, Realme UI 5.0 Sensors Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration Sensor, Network and connectivity Dual Nano SIM 5G | Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2

Realme Narzo 70 Pro review: Design and display

Image Source : FILERealme Narzo 70 Pro retail box content

Before starting with a review of the design and display of the smartphone, let’s look at what you need in the retail box of the smartphone. The retail box carries the handset, a silicon case, a charger, a USB data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and some guides. Realme also offers a screen protector with the smartphone, which will help its users save some money.

Image Source : FILERealme Narzo 70 Pro back panel

Now, coming to the design of the smartphone, it looks similar to most of the budget Realme smartphones available in the market. It has a circular rear camera module at the back that carries four different sensors. It also features a Horizon glass design at the back, where it gets a glossy finish on the upper edge and a textured matte finish at the other half.

Image Source : FILERealme 70 Pro top and bottom edges

It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which are placed at the top and bottom edges. The speaker is loud and clear. The bottom speaker placement is good and don’t get muzzled while playing games. However, the top edge speaker does get muzzled while holding the phone in a landscape position.

Image Source : FILERealme Narzo 70 Pro display

It has a bright and clear display, which works well both indoors and outdoors. Users will not face any issues while using the smartphone in broad daylight. The display shows true colour and can play Full HD videos. It has thinner bezels on the top edge, however, bezels on the bottom edge are noticeable.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro review: Camera

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a camera app that offers a variety of features such as Night Mode, Street Mode, Photograph Mode, Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, Panorama Mode, Text Scanner, and Tilt Shift. These modes and functions are also available on other Realme smartphones.

When it comes to the camera performance of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, this smartphone provides good picture quality considering its price range. Photos taken in daylight show nearly true colours but lack details. It also comes with a 2MP macro lens, but I did not find its performance satisfactory. The front camera also lacks details, and the photos taken from it are at best satisfactory. However, photographs taken in Night Mode are good and have very little noise. I also tried its Portrait mode and its performance is good.

Here are some camera samples for you.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro night mode Realme Narzo 70 Pro back camera Realme Narzo 70 Pro night mode

This smartphone also comes with OIS support. I tried recording videos with it to check its OIS and I find it just satisfactory.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro review: Performance and battery

The overall performance of the smartphone is smooth. I played games like BGMI and Bullet Echo India and did not find it lagging. The smartphone does not heat much while multitasking. However, it comes with a lot of bloatware and duplicate apps. You can uninstall some of them while you can force-stop the remaining.

When it comes to battery performance, it lasts for more than 5-6 days when left ideal and lasts for 1-2 days on heavy to moderate usage. It comes with 67W fast charging and takes 45 minutes to fully charge.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro review: Verdict

If we compare the Realme Narzo 70 Pro with its predecessor, Narzo 60 Pro, then the Narzo 70 Pro is a downgrade because while both the smartphones have near identical features Narzo 60 Pro was offered with eco leather back, 100 MP main camera, up to 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

However, if you are looking for a good budget smartphone and don't bother about the premium feel then Narzo 70 Pro is a good choice as the phone does not lag or heat up while multitasking and it is a decent phone even for photography considering its price range.

