Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19999: Details here

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India

Realme has finally launched the most awaited budget smartphone named Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The handset is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 and the flash sales will start from today (march 19) at 6 PM onwards.

Discounts and offers

In the flash sales, which will go live from 6 PM today, the customers will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 1000 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Along with that, the customers, who will be buying the device will get T300 TWS earbuds worth Rs 2,299 for free. They will also benefit from no-cost EMI- where customers will get up to 3 months no no-cost EMI starting at Rs 6,333/month.

The handset is available in two colour variants- Glass Green and Glass Gold and is available to purchase from the official website as well as from the Amazon India store.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Here are the features of the new Narzo 70 Pro 5G:

It comes with a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display supporting HDR10+ with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor- and the same processor in the predecessor Narzo 60 Pro 5G. The handset comes with 8GB of physical and 8GB of virtual RAM, which could be expanded by up to 16 GB. On the storage side, the device comes with up to 256GB, which can be expanded further by using a microSD card. The handset comes with Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Also, the device comes with an Air Gesture feature which will help the user to manage many things easily, without the need to touch or pick their handset. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 67W SuperVOOC fast charging feature. The device is protected by IP54 certification for water-resistant On the connectivity front, it comes with WiFi, USB Type C, Bluetooth, and Dual 5G SIM card support. On the photography front, it comes with a triple camera setup on the rear end and has a circular module which was seen in the recently launched Realme 12 series. The phone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 OIS primary shooter along with two more cameras. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Image Source : FILE Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India

