Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Yes, you read it right, there is a video on social media which has been making noise related to the new creative smartwatch from Huawei. Sources have said that the company has been working on a smartwatch which comes with inbuilt earbuds with it. A video on YouTube has shown how the dial of a smartwatch branded as Huawei has an in-built earbud case. Users can lift up the dial and it will open like an earbud box.

Huawei is reported to be thinking of user convenience- where, a user of a smartwatch could carry two things together- a new Huawei Watch Bud which will have earbuds inside the dial.

The news surfaced when The Register notes, the Chinese brand teased the Watch Buds smartwatch from the company which includes earbuds, which have a charging case beneath the dial of the smartwatch.

Though the video surfaced on YouTube and made news, the officials of the company are yet to confirm the details- if it is true or false.

Huawei Central has further got images of the smartwatch with the company’s branding with earbuds attached inside the dial. The design looks similar to the Watch GT series, which has a complete steel case and leather strap. The smartwatch reportedly runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS and no other specifications are available yet. It will not be a surprise if this smartwatch will feature a larger battery which could power both- the smartwatch as well as the earbuds inside the watch dial.

When will the watch officially get launched and where will it be made available?

This is also a mystery because the company has made no official announcement related to the smartwatch and on the availability front, we expect that the company will start selling the smartwatch in the Asian market first and will later reach other continents. Though there is no expected timeline declared by the company yet, we expect the smartwatch with earbuds to foray into the Indian market by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

