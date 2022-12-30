Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Wireless earbuds have become a must-have travel companion for people in today's time. Several brands have tried their hands-on inventing new earbuds which could fit both budget and pocket both. Having said that, wireless earbuds are a good option but when we come to performance, but a number of brands have certainly failed when it comes to performance, specifically struggling with ambience noise disturbance and sound quality majorly. But there are a few brands who have worked hard to work on the quality of the product when it comes to performance without compromising the basic features like connectivity, noise cancellation and long battery life. ALSO READ: Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds review: Splendid surround sound, deep bass

On similar grounds, Samsung came up with premium earbuds named Galaxy Buds2 Pro which was launched a couple of months ago, and I got a chance to do a long-term review to analyse the product's performance. Here is everything you need to know about the new earbuds from the company and whether you should buy them or not, basis on my real-time hands-on experience. ALSO READ: Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Touch and Feel

The first thing that goes first is the looks and I am just in love with the colour of the earbuds which I got for the review- which is Borapurple, which is very much similar to lavender shade.

Image Source : INDIA TVSamsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The square box with round edges has a very premium and beautiful look. Another best part about the case of the earbuds is that it comes with a slip-resistant body- have a rubber kind of texture which gives a good grip. I need to mention that I have got relatively very mild colour earbuds and because of the slip-proof body, it tends to get dirty quite fast with dust and other things wherever we keep them. So, to keep it hygienic and clean, you need to keep wiping the buds with wet wipes which I have been doing every now and then to keep the product clean. ALSO READ: OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Now let's talk about the earbuds- tiny in-ear buds without any stem- just compact and easy to wear. The buds are really comfortable and could be worn for a longer span. Overall, the Buds2 Pro looks great and is very comfortable indeed. It has premium look and feels and is certainly an ideal gadget with perfect grip in the ears and the box as well.

User Experience

I have been using the buds for almost two months in a stretch now, and I have to say this TWS does all the justice.

First about connection to your handset: Seamlessly easy, the busy could be paired with any of your smartphones with a flick of a second. If you are using any Galaxy smartphone, then the buds automatically pop up on your Samsung Galaxy devices and you could pair it with just a single tap.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

I have been using the Buds2 Pro with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and it connected flawlessly.

Now let me write about my favourite feature- which is the noise cancellation of Buds2 Pro, which works very well. When you receive the call with noise cancellation on, then the call receiver and your experience are interruption free. The person on the other side feels no disturbance.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

About the binge-watch experience, you can just lightly tap on the bud (left or right), and the video will start or pause accordingly. On the battery front, the Buds2 Pro can last for 4-5 days on a single charge. I have been using it to binge-watch, listen to audio files for long hours, and hear music online. And the buds do all the justice.

Verdict

The Samsung galaxy Buds2 Pro is a great TWS from the company. The premium-looking earbuds look good and deliver appreciable sound quality with good noise cancellation. It delivers great battery life on a single charge and is priced at Rs 16,999 and is available online as well as offline. The buds are having a competitive price point, and deliver the best quality when it comes to music, OTT and more. It certainly is going to face some challenges with players like Nothing Ear (stick) and even those who prefer Apple Airpods, then this could be a strict competitor.

Some picture samples of the earbuds which we reviewed.

