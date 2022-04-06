Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds review: Splendid surround sound, deep bass

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser -- German audio giant -- recently launched its premium look CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earbuds in the Indian market. We've got our hands on the CX Plus True Wireless -- the superior version of the two. It's one of the most elegantly designed, splash resistant earbuds, with superior music and call experience. Afters using the earbuds for over two weeks, we can say that the headphones are made for a full throttle music+gaming experience. The earbuds are perfect for listening house music, deep house, watching movies etc.

When listening to songs, you will be impressed by the bass it has to offer. The smooth surround sound don't miss even the minutely detailed engineered sound. The bass is very good, and does not hamper the speech or lyrics. Even on low volume, it offers amazing clarity.

Design-wise it feels premium, plus a bundle of touch control gestures enahce an overall listening experience.

Comfortable fit in ears. Adjustable treble and bass give you more access to adjust music experience depending on your liking. Adjustable fit with 4 different size ear gels (buds).

Key features

Senneiser signature sound

Active Noise Cancellation

Customisable touch control

Transparent Hearing mode lets you focus on external sounds

Splashresistant with IPX4

Bluetooth 5.2 complaint

Qualcomm apxtX

Qualcomm apxtX adoptive

Colours

Black, White

Battery

Battery life is good. 8-9 hours when used continously on full volume. 16 hours extra with charging case. On an average, they run for full day if used intermittently. One full charged, it provides upto 1-2 weeks standby battery backup.

Stand out features

Surround sound

Deep surround base, adjustable to your preference

Unique premium attractive look

Easy fit-in ears

Sennheiser Smart Control app

With Sennheiser Smart Control app, the user can adjust:

Equiliszer.

Check battery status.

Customise both Left and Right touch controls like.

Answer/end call, reject call, Transparent hearing, Play/Pause, Previous track, next, ANC, Voice Assistant, Volume down, Volume up.

Updated Sennheiser Smart Control app

Sennheiser has completely updated its Smart Control app with an intuitive and new user experience to give headphone and Soundbar users effortless sound control and personalization.

The all-new app elegantly merges modern aesthetics with a more personal, relevant, and rewarding intuitive user experience.

On top of that, Smart Control offers users exciting new features to improve the functionality of their Sennheiser headphones, including Sound Check and Sound Zones.

Sound Check guides users through three easy steps to find the perfect EQ preset according to their tastes. Sound Zones let True Wireless users tailor EQ settings, Noise Cancellation, and Transparent Hearing to defined places – whether home, the office, or on the go – and dynamically adjust audio settings according to the user's location.

Smart Control also offers users a higher level of personalization. User accounts make it even easier to transfer settings and customizations between Sennheiser devices. The in-app Discovery area provides relevant product news and updates from the Sennheiser world.

Voice assistance

Audio, phone calls support via Siri and Google Assistant with customisable touch controls.

In Box

CX Plus true wirless earbuds with charging case, three-different size silicon ear adapter setsear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Price

Rs 14,999 approx.

Availability

These products will be available on online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com & Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India.