Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

Jabra, a Danish tech brand popularly known for its audiophiles-like earphones and headphones recently announced its Elite 5 Active true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new TWS is priced at Rs 11,999 and it is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 10,999.

I got a chance to review the new earbuds from the Danish tech company, and below is my hands-on experience with the new earbuds.

Earbud case: Built quality

The new earbuds are available in two colour variants- Gold Beige and Titanium Black. I got a Gold Beige variant which is compact, has a little rectangular design and has a matte look. The build of the case is sturdy and looks premium.

Earbuds- Touch and Feel

Talking about the earbuds, the design is great and could fit in any ear size easily. Both earbuds come with a press button which could be used to activate noise cancellation by pressing on the left earbud’s head. On the right bud, we have a pause and play button- which helps you to pause the music and pause the video. The button also helps in muting your mic when you are on the call.

Sound Quality

I am someone who loves a good base and less treble, and noise cancellation is a must on any earbuds which we buy in today's time. Well, Jabra did justice with its latest Elite 5 which is capable to cut you out from a hustle and bustle. Well, I work in a very noisy environment sometimes, but my earbuds help me cut myself off from the unwanted disturbing noise, helping me to focus more. Overall, if you are a music lover, then this earbud is the best with amazing noise cancellation which helps you enjoy your music and beats easily.

Application

The Jabra Sound+ app will help you connect with your smartphone easily. And you can certainly adjust ANC and hear-through levels as per your choice. You can modulate the output of sound by adjusting with the built-in equaliser.

Another app named Soundscape features some pre-recorded sounds like songbirds, rain and ocean waves. So, if you do not wish to be distracted then you can switch the sound and concentrate on your work easily.

Battery

Jabra Elite 5 earbuds can play for around 7 hours on a single charge when the active noise cancellation is on, And if you are not using it, then they can play for 8-9 hours easily. With a case, when fully charged, the earbuds could charge the buds atleast two times. The case further supports fast charging with USB-C support.

Verdict

Overall, Jabra Elite 5 is a premium-looking device and performs well- with great bass, and justified noise cancellation and it could be paired easily with any device (Android or iOS). I used it for 3 weeks and had a great calling and music experience. On the battery front, a single charge can deliver a life of atleast 4 days easily if you are someone who uses music, OTT, taking calls almost the entire day with your earbuds. I am certainly impressed with the Elite 5’s strength having great calling capabilities, and music listening and it is comfortable to wear for a very long time.

But at this price point (Rs 10,999), Elite 5 is going to face some cutthroat competition with the new Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, which were launched recently (22 March 2023) and are priced at Rs 9,999.

