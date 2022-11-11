Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Best design to catch every eyes!

Follow us on Image Source : SAUMYA NIGAM Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Flip phones are back in fashion and two giants- LG and Samsung are in the race to bring the best Android flip smartphone to the global market which could add both style and smartness. Recently Samsung unleashed its latest foldable range of smartphones users the Z series, named Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 review was already done a month back, where we explained how the device performed, and now it is the time when we tell you about the performance, looks, feel and overall verdict on the compact Flip 4.

Looks and Feel

Indeed one of the best-looking smartphones I have come to so far. It is compact, handy, beautiful and attractive. I have been using this device for a couple of months now, and it is always an attraction to use this smartphone. Another thing I must mention is that you can certainly flaunt this one, in front of iPhone users- when people speak to you about the looks of the smartphone (as I certainly did the same, and all my iPhone user friends were very much attracted to the design and flip structure of the Flip4).

What about the Flip of the handset?

Well! very smooth and easy to use. When the flap is closed, the device comes just inside your palm, just like a little square box, and many people will not even know if you are carrying a smartphone. Also, about the small display- it shows you time, notifications, timer, music, and calendar, and you can also add further widgets as per your need and requirement. It's also easy to see the notifications of various apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and more on the smaller screen. Also, you can change the wallpaper of the small screen and also can use your own animated character which looks fun and engaging.

Display and touch panel

I personally think Samsung is great when it comes to the display of smartphones. Flip 4 has a great vibrant and very clear display. The display light is adaptive and even under the bright sun, the phone is capable to deliver a good bright display.

Experience

Well, I have been using the smartphone for almost 2 months as a primary device and it is certainly doing all the justice. The device works well in multitasking and the best part is- to date the device did not lag at all. For gaming, it worked perfectly well and supported games like Asphalt, and NFS- high graphic and it worked really well. There was a little heating witnessed on the device but, was bearable during the gameplay.

Image Source : SAUMYA NIGAMSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

On the photography front, the smartphone was just great for daylight photos, and even the zoom was quite apt. The only thing I was expecting from the device was to be more precise with the low-light photography, as the result was a little grainy. But it is certainly brilliant in the daytime, and when you are indoors with good lighting.

On the battery front, the device was capable to last for a day time, when fully charged, but yes, it drains certainly faster- and the reason is the two screens- small and the flip one. Both are vibrant and really bright, hence, which is certainly the reason why the battery drains

The speaker is decent enough to give you sound to watch any OTT movie, or series or listen to music indoors- it is fine. But if you would like to play it for a house party, then a speaker will be required.

Image Source : SAUMYA NIGAMSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

My personal favourite part was the time when I could use the device as my mini laptop- keeping half screen standing up and using the phone for video calls- WhatsApp calls, zoom calls and more- it certainly looks very cool indeed, and everyone looks at you. Certainly, it is a show-stopper!

Verdict

Image Source : SAUMYA NIGAMSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is available in the market at a price tag of Rs 89,999- and supports some really appreciable specs like a great display, great multi-tasking capabilities, a decent camera and a fine battery. But at this price point- we expect perfection with looks. This device is beautiful indeed and is certainly one of the best-designed smartphones of the year, but the battery could have been better and for low-light photography, there is still some scope for improvement with the device. Overall, when we speak of the price point, the device will have a competitor with its own Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which had the best camera and iPhone 14 Pro- for battery life as well.

