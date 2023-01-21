Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07- Cold

Delhi NCR is always in the news when we speak of air pollution. There are so many automobiles, that no matter how much you try, but you cannot escape. This certainly will impact the health of your dear ones who live with you- especially your aged parents and children. Also, because of COVID-19, people are now more aware to keep their AQI measured and take proper measures to care for their family members. But not every time one could follow the protocol to keep yourself safe, especially during the season change when health needs extra care.

Keeping health as a primary factor, Dyson has launched the new Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (White/Silver) - HP07 in the Indian market which is priced at MRP 66,900 but is available on sale at Rs 56,900 (at the time of writing). I reviewed the device for a month, and below is a detailed review to know about the performance of the purifier.

Look and Feel

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07

The new Dyson Purifier looks premium and certainly could be placed either in your bedroom or in the hall of your house. The purifier weighs 5.69 kg, and it could easily be picked up anywhere, without any trouble. It certainly makes you own a piece of smartness with wellness altogether for your home.

Features of the new Dyson Purifier

This air purifier is different from the other purifiers available- that I have used so far. It is capable of automatically sensing and capturing pollutants. I reviewed the product recently, and in Delhi winters, this purifier is capable to heat the whole room easily by just setting the temperature and airflow.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07- Cold

he air purifier combines intelligent sensing with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system which is capable to captures gases2 and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It further comes with Air Multiplier™ technology to purify the whole room.

The purifier will come with Integrated sensors which constantly analyse the air in the room, while our unique algorithm constantly cross-checks the data every moment when it is switched on. The purifier comes with an LCD which will diagnose the pollutants at a molecular level- displaying the present result.

The purifier comes with a remote- which comes in a compact body, looks tiny and is simple to use.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Remote

You could easily set the temperature, timer, and fan speed accordingly to your choice of yours.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07- Display

The timer was the best feature which I have used for so many nights. This feature enables users to monitor and purify the room air during their sleep too- all you have to add the temperature and timing through the timer button- which will switch off the purifier after a specific period.

The Dyson Purifier comes with Oscillates which could be roasted by 350 ̊- which enables the device to through the air equivalent way across the room.

Image Source : DYSON PURIFIER HP07Dyson Purifier HP07

Dyson Purifier comes with Intelligent control for monitoring the air quality- no matter where you are. This will enable the user to track the room's AQI level through the exclusive application of the Dyson Link app, which will enable you to understand if the air quality in your room is worth spending. Also, the air purifier comes with expert guides on the MyDyson app which will help to understand the app easily.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07- App

Overall Experience

Overall, I used the air purifier from Dyson for more than a month and it worked flawlessly. It was easy to use, simple to understand, did not consume too much electricity and was capable to warm up my entire bedroom by using it for 15 to 20 minutes- with rotation on. It does not make any noise or disturb sleep or any call. Till the time of review, I did not get the indication of the filter getting burdened with impurities, but the purifier has a feature which will give out a notification when it is loaded (As per the official website of the company).

Verdict

Dyson is known for its premium quality products, from hair styling machines to home care products like Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (White/Silver) - HP07. Priced at Rs 56,900 (at the time of writing), the premium air purifier could add value to your home- with better air quality, and with a great look, it will make a good device at home.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier HP07- Filter

The air purifier’s performance is good- in winter, the temperature setting helped me a lot to survive in managing my room temperature in the terrible winter of Delhi. Overall, if you are looking forward to having a quality product for your home which could add value and health, then this Purifier Hot+Cool-HP07 makes it a great fit.

