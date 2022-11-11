Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker Review: A perfect device for your house party

Follow us on Image Source : ELISTA Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker

There are a number of speakers when we look around and are so expensive at times, that you just drop the idea and use those tiny little speakers for your house parties- compromising on the real bass. But once you start to explore the market, there are a number of brands which are working on developing speakers, which look stylish, deliver great sound quality and are better when it comes to costing. Gone are the days when international brands use to dominate the market, now Indian brands have made a huge difference. And similar is the story with Elista which has recently launched a new ELS TT-14000 AUFB 2.0 Twin Tower speaker in the Indian market.

I reviewed this speaker for a couple of months and here is my quick review to let you know about the performance on the basis of looks, sound, price and availability.

What do we get in the box?

In the box, you will get 1 main unit of Tower speakers, 1 Slave Unit, 1 remote, an antenna, a cable, a user manual, a wireless MIC unit, a speaker cable, and a 12V DC LED Cable.

Looks: Classy and Premium

I will not deny the fact that I have been reviewing a number of speakers but this one just took my heart with the looks. Two tower speakers, when placed parallel to your wall-mounted TV set looks so classy, indeed!

It has a very premium glossy look, and the two tall towers indeed look like it is a piece of luxury for sure.

Sound Quality: Great Bass and Clear sound

This is the best part I am talking about. The speakers have a power output of 140W and can be used with or without wires too.

Certainly love it! The speakers deliver great sound quality- the voice is clear even at the highest volume for the house. The bass will just make you feel the vibration and it could be adjusted as per the need. I personally like heavy bass metal music, so for me, it was just amazing. It took me a little while to figure out the setting, but it was easy to understand and operate.

This speaker is perfect for a house party with 10-15 people at home and is also a great speaker for a terrace party as well. My experience with Elista Tower speakers was really nice, and my guests even asked about the speakers too. Hence, it was certainly a hit in looks and performance too.

Price and availability

The Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower speaker was launched at the MRP of Rs 15,999 but was available at a selling price of Rs. 10,500. Earlier the speakers were available online but now, it is reportedly available through Elista’s extensive dealer network across the country with around 350+ partners.

Verdict

Overall, the speakers are for any household who loves to listen to music or at a house party. These speakers have great sound quality with amazing bass. Also, if some of your friends love Karaoke then the mic will be just the right fit- connect your laptop with your speaker, pair your mic and you are done.

At Rs 10,500- the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower speaker is not a bad investment. I used the speaker for a couple of months and writing this review to let you know how this speaker performs.

