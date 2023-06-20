Reliance Jio brings two new recharge plan, valid for 365 days: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Reliance Jio brings two new recharge plan, valid for 365 days

Reliance Jio offers two annual prepaid plans that provide users with the convenience of uninterrupted data usage throughout the year. These plans eliminate the need for frequent recharges and offer generous data allowances. Here are the details of the plans you must know about.

The first plan is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with a validity of 365 days, along with an additional 23 days of validity provided by the company as an extra benefit. In this plan, users enjoy a daily data allowance of 2.5GB for the entire year. Moreover, Jio provides an extra 75GB of data exclusively for subscribers of this annual plan. Additionally, if 5G network support is available in your area, you can also utilize up to 5GB of free 5G data.

Alongside the data benefits, this plan offers 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calling to any network within the country. Subscribers also gain access to Jio's popular entertainment services, including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Security, without any extra cost.

The second annual plan, priced at Rs 2,879, provides users with a daily data allowance of 2GB for 365 days, resulting in a total data allocation of 730GB throughout the year. This plan also includes 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calling across networks. Additionally, subscribers of this plan can enjoy a complimentary subscription to Jio Clouds, Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Security.

Both of these annual plans offer significant advantages over monthly recharge options. Users can enjoy a substantial amount of data without worrying about recharging frequently. These plans are ideal for individuals who require a reliable and uninterrupted internet connection for an extended period.

By opting for these annual plans, Jio users can experience hassle-free data usage and stay connected throughout the year. Whether it's for personal or professional purposes, these plans cater to the diverse needs of Jio subscribers and ensure a seamless online experience.

