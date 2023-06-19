Monday, June 19, 2023
     
Google Album Archive feature to discontinue next month

Google will reportedly shut down it's third-party integration of Google Assistant Notes on June 20. This integration will enable the users to select a provider for voice commands in ordeer to create or edit lists/notes on Google Assistant.

Google recently announced that it will be discontinuing its Album Archive feature, making it no longer available to users starting from July 19. The Album Archive service allowed users to view and manage album content from various Google products within the Album Archive platform.

In light of this change, Google has advised users to utilize Takeout, another Google service, to download a copy of their Album Archive data before the July 19 deadline. Google's support page states, "After July 19, 2023, the Google Album Archive won't be available. Until then, you can use Takeout to download a copy of your Album Archive data."

Furthermore, Google clarified that certain content exclusively available in the Album Archive will be deleted starting July 19. This includes items like small thumbnail photos, album comments or likes, some Google Hangouts data from the Album Archive, and background images that were uploaded in the Gmail theme picker prior to 2018.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp integrating Meta Quest compatibility into its Android beta version: Details

To manage and view their content moving forward, users are encouraged to use other Google products. For image content, users can turn to Blogger, while past and current profile photos can be managed through Google Account. Google Photos will serve as the platform for photo album management, and Hangouts can be used to download Hangouts attachments via Takeout.

In a separate update, Google will be shutting down the third-party integration of Google Assistant Notes & Lists on June 20. This integration allowed users to select a provider for voice commands to create or edit lists/notes on Google Assistant-enabled speakers and Smart Displays.

ALSO READ: Meta unveils 'Voicebox': A cutting-edge AI model for speech generation

These changes reflect Google's continuous efforts to streamline its services and provide users with improved functionalities. Users are advised to take necessary actions before the specified dates to ensure they retain their data and adjust to alternative platforms for content management.

Inputs from IANS

