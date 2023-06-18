Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
WhatsApp integrating Meta Quest compatibility into its Android beta version: Details

WhatsApp users will soon be able to connect their accounts directly to Meta Quest devices, offering an official and native solution for integrating the messaging platform with virtual reality.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 15:00 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to integrate Meta Quest compatibility in Android Beta Version

In recent reports, it has been revealed that WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is working on integrating Meta Quest compatibility into its Android beta version. This development will allow users to link their existing WhatsApp accounts with Meta Quest devices.

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp-related news, users will soon have the ability to connect their WhatsApp accounts directly to their Meta Quest devices through this upcoming feature. While some users have already attempted to install WhatsApp on the virtual reality device by other means, the new integration will provide a native and official solution for connecting WhatsApp and Meta Quest.

The feature to link existing WhatsApp accounts to Meta Quest is currently in the development phase and is expected to be made available to beta testers in a future update of the application. This news comes shortly after reports of WhatsApp rolling out a new video messaging feature to select beta testers on both iOS and Android platforms.

In related news, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently unveiled the forthcoming release of the next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset, known as 'Quest 3.' This highly anticipated headset is scheduled to launch later this year, further expanding the possibilities of immersive experiences for users.

The integration of WhatsApp with Meta Quest devices signifies Meta's effort to extend its reach into the virtual reality realm, providing users with seamless communication and social experiences within the VR environment. By leveraging the popularity and widespread usage of WhatsApp, Meta aims to enhance the capabilities of its VR platform and create a more interconnected virtual world.

As the development of this feature progresses, beta testers will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback, ensuring the smooth functioning and optimization of the WhatsApp-Meta Quest integration. With the continuous evolution of Meta's virtual reality ecosystem and the introduction of new features, users can look forward to a more immersive and interconnected digital experience in the near future.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

