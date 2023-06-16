WhatsApp to bring multi-account feature for Android: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Update: Developing a multi-account feature for Android

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a multi-account feature for Android users. This feature will enable individuals to access multiple accounts from a single device, as per information shared by WABetaInfo. The implementation involves the addition of a menu that allows users to select the desired account for login purposes.

Upon creating an additional account for the first time, it will be saved on the device until the user chooses to log out. This will allow users to switch between accounts conveniently whenever they wish to do so. The integration of this feature will enable users to manage various aspects of their lives, such as personal conversations, work-related discussions, and social interactions, all within a single app. Additionally, it will facilitate privacy maintenance, efficient notification management, and seamless switching between different accounts, eliminating the need for parallel apps.

The multi-account feature is currently in development and will be made available to beta testers in a future update of the WhatsApp application.

In other news, WhatsApp is introducing a new video messaging feature to select beta testers on both iOS and Android platforms. This feature allows beta users to record and send video messages within the app. When users press and hold the microphone button in any chat conversation, it transforms into a video camera button, enabling users to capture and share video messages conveniently.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp's continuous efforts to enhance user experience and offer additional functionalities. The multi-account feature aims to address the needs of individuals who manage multiple accounts, such as separate personal and professional accounts, in a more streamlined manner. Meanwhile, the video messaging feature provides users with an efficient way to communicate using videos, further enriching the messaging experience on WhatsApp.

As these features are currently being tested in beta, it highlights WhatsApp's commitment to refining and optimizing them before a wider release to ensure a seamless user experience for all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS platforms.

