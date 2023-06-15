Nokia XR21 launched with an IP68 rating: Price, availability and features

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia XR21

Nokia has once again made a bold move to re-enter the smartphone market by launching the new XR21 smartphone, which boasts a waterproof feature. The device is available in a single variant, offering 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In terms of pricing, the Nokia XR21 is priced at approximately Rs 44,700 in Australia and Rs 53,300 in the Netherlands.

Nokia has equipped the XR21 with 6 GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone comes with IP68 certification, guaranteeing protection against water and dust. Following its initial release in the United States and the United Kingdom earlier this month, the company has expanded its availability to several European countries and Australia. The Nokia XR21 offers a 6.49-inch display equipped with a Full HD LCD panel that boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz, providing users with a smooth and immersive visual experience.

The Nokia XR21 is elegantly designed and is available in the sleek Midnight Black colour option. Moreover, the company is offering enticing offers to customers in Australia and Europe. Australian customers who purchase the smartphone will receive a wireless speaker and a 33 W charger as complimentary gifts. On the other hand, European customers will be delighted to receive Nokia's high-quality earbuds completely free of charge.

With its latest smartphone offering, Nokia aims to make a strong comeback in the competitive smartphone market. By providing innovative features like waterproofing and an impressive display, along with attractive incentives for customers, Nokia hopes to capture the attention and loyalty of smartphone users once again. The Nokia XR21 is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering reliable and feature-packed smartphones to consumers worldwide.

