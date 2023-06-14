Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns: Know why

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/BRACKEN DARRELL Bracken Darrell resigns from Logitech: Know why

Logitech, a Swiss tech firm has announced that Bracken Darrell, who was the president and chief executive officer (CEO) has decided to depart from the company to pursue another opportunity.

In an official statement, it was stated that: "Darrell's resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech's board of directors is effective today," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Darrel will be reportedly working with the company (probably to serve the notice period) for the coming month to ensure a smooth transition.

Darrell said, “After nearly a decade of consistent growth and building market leadership across multiple categories, I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership.”

Board member Guy Gecht will take over as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.

Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board said, "As an experienced CEO, and member of Logitech's board since 2019, Guy has a deep understanding of Logitech and its strategy, and is well-placed as interim CEO to oversee the continued execution of the company's strategy.”

She further added, "We thank Bracken for his leadership during an exciting era of transformation at Logitech. Over his 10 years as CEO, Bracken oversaw a period of consistent growth and helped to transform Logitech into an award-winning design company known for its unparalleled product innovation," she added.

Last month in May 2023, the Switzerland-based tech firm announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News