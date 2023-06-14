Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tips to reduce your electricity bill while using an air conditioner

With the scorching heat of June upon us, many people consider purchasing an air conditioner to find relief. However, it's essential to be mindful of the potential increase in electricity bills that comes with using an AC. To avoid wasting money, it's important to make an informed decision when buying an air conditioner that consumes less electricity. Here are some key factors to consider to identify an AC with low power consumption.

Understanding Star Ratings: When purchasing appliances such as ACs or refrigerators in India, you will notice star ratings ranging from one star to five stars. These ratings indicate the power consumption of the product. It's crucial to avoid a common misconception: fewer stars do not mean less power consumption. In fact, ACs with fewer stars consume more power.

Reducing Power Consumption: To gauge an air conditioner's power consumption, consider that a 2-star AC consumes more power than a 5-star AC. Although a 1-star AC may seem affordable initially, it will significantly increase your electricity bill. On the other hand, investing in a 5-star AC may be more expensive initially but will consume less electricity, resulting in significant long-term savings.

The Advantages of a 5-Star AC: According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a 5-star AC can save approximately 20 to 22 per cent more electricity compared to a 1-star AC. For instance, if your 1-star AC consumes 200 units of electricity per month, a 5-star AC will only use around 160 units. Considering an average electricity rate of Rs. 8 per unit, the 5-star AC will save you around Rs. 320 per month.

By carefully selecting a 5-star AC, you can enjoy the benefits of efficient cooling while minimizing the impact on your monthly electricity bill. Remember, it's important to consider long-term savings rather than being swayed solely by initial costs or promotional offers

