Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active and Pad 6 launched in India: Details

Xiaomi has unveiled two new products in India: the Xiaomi Pad 6, an updated version of the Xiaomi Pad 5, and the Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds. The Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB of RAM and comes in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14 for tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a single-lens 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, as well as an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It is equipped with an 8840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The tablet will be available for purchase online from Amazon.in, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores starting from June 21.

Additionally, Xiaomi is offering accessories for the Xiaomi Pad 6. The Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard is priced at Rs 4,999, while the Xiaomi Smart Pen 2nd Generation is available for Rs 5,999. These accessories can also be purchased starting from June 21.

Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds. The earbuds offer features such as Google Fast Pairing, 12mm Bass Pro Drivers for rich sound, and ENC for excellent calling quality. They provide up to 30 hours of battery life for uninterrupted music listening and support convenient Type-C charging. The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available for sale starting from June 20, with prices starting from Rs 1,199.

Xiaomi's latest offerings aim to cater to the needs of Indian users seeking high-quality tablets and earbuds. The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers an impressive display, powerful performance, and a range of storage options, making it a versatile choice for productivity and entertainment. The Redmi Buds 4 Active provides a feature-packed and affordable audio solution for those who enjoy wireless music listening and clear call experiences.

With its competitive pricing and availability across various online platforms and retail stores, Xiaomi is positioning itself to capture the attention of Indian consumers looking for reliable and feature-rich technology products.

