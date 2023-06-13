Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Building Twitter 2.0 Together- says Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO

Yaccarino took over the company as the new CEO last week, after a lot of speculations were made, in relation to her goals. This move has also freed Musk who can now focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as Twitter's US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 13:57 IST
Twitter has recently appointed a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who has finally joined the organisation to level up the business. Linda has sent her first email to the employees with the title "Building Twitter 2.0 Together", highlighting her boss Elon Musk's intention for the company- which is to make it a "global town square". She mentioned that it "needs transformation".

As per The Verge report, Yaccarino wrote in the memo, "From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it.”

She further added, "More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation -- to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

Linda mentioned that the micro-blogging platform is on "a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication".

About the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino was the former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships- NBCUniversal.

ALSO READ: Follow these simple steps to obtain the blue tick on Facebook and Instagram

 

According to Elon Musk (former CEO of the micro-blogging platform), Linda will be in charge of everything else while he continues to manage Twitter's engineering and product teams.

Her main task will be to rebuild the platform's ads business, which reportedly collapsed when Musk took over the platfrom, the reports stated.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active set to launch today: Details

 

Inputs from IANS

