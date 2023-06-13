Xiaomi to launch its latest Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active on June 13: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi to launch its latest Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active on June 13

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6, in India on June 13. This device serves as the successor to the Pad 5, marking Xiaomi's return to the Indian tablet market after a seven-year hiatus. The Pad 6 was previously launched in China in April, accompanied by a "pro" variant, which is not expected to make its way to India at this time. Xiaomi seems to be positioning the Pad 6 as a direct competitor to OnePlus's recently acclaimed tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which has garnered attention for its attractive design and affordable price.

In China, the Xiaomi Pad 6 starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,100) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,250), while the top-tier 8GB/256GB version is available for CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,700). The Pad 5 was introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, with the 6GB/256GB model costing Rs 28,999. In anticipation of the Xiaomi Pad 6 launch, both variants of the Pad 5 have received price reductions of up to Rs 1,000.

As for the specifications and features of the Xiaomi Pad 6, the Chinese variant features an 11-inch 2.8K LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 550nits. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor and houses an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boasts a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. It runs on MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Additionally, Xiaomi offers custom keyboard and stylus accessories for the Pad 6 in China. Likely, these accessories will also be launched in India, as suggested by Xiaomi's India hype reel. The tablet's dedicated product listing page reveals some noteworthy features, including a slim and lightweight all-metal build, measuring 6.51mm in thickness and weighing 490g. The Pad 6 also supports Xiaomi's second-generation smart pen stylus.

Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6, the budget-friendly Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds are also expected to be introduced. Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming releases.

