boAt Nirvana 525ANC earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

Follow us on Image Source : BOAT boAt Nirvana 525ANC

BoAt, the leading Indian audio and wearables brand, has introduced the world's first wireless neckband earbuds powered by Dolby Audio® - the boAt Nirvana 525ANC. These groundbreaking earbuds aim to elevate the audio experience to unprecedented levels and immerse users in unparalleled sound quality.

The Nirvana 525ANC sets new standards for premium neckbands in its segment by combining advanced features and aesthetics. It features boAt Surround Sound powered by Dolby Audio and incorporates 11mm high-fidelity dynamic drivers. This innovative technology enhances the depth and clarity of movies, videos, and games, providing a lifelike auditory journey. The Dolby Audio experience allows sound to feel as though it is coming from all directions, creating a truly immersive experience for users across various forms of entertainment.

The boAt Nirvana 525ANC goes beyond just sound quality. It offers boAt's Signature sound as a secondary EQ, allowing users to switch between different EQ Modes such as Natural, Movie, or boAt Signature sound using the boAt Hearables app. Additionally, the earbuds feature Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi, which creates a customized EQ profile tailored to the user's individual ear sensitivity. This adaptive technology restores detail, richness, and contrast while maintaining ear safety and enabling lifelike sound even at lower volume levels.

ALSO READ: Asus Zenfone 10 to be launched on June 29: Details

The earbuds also boast exceptional Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with a noise reduction of up to 42dB+. Four microphones, including 2 Feedback and 2 Feedforward mics, work together to effectively eliminate undesired sounds and disruptions, providing a tranquil listening experience in any environment.

Moreover, the boAt Nirvana 525ANC offers a range of impressive features such as boAt's ENX™ technology for active ambient noise reduction, IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating, dual pairing support, Bluetooth v5.2 for seamless connectivity, ASAP Charge functionality for quick charging, and a total battery life of 30 hours. The neckband itself is designed with premium materials, giving it an attractive metallic appearance and a sleek design.

The CEO of boAt, Sameer Mehta, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Dolby, stating that boAt is dedicated to developing cutting-edge audio products for the global market. Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, highlighted the dimensionality and clarity that Dolby Audio brings to the audio experience.

ALSO READ: Gizmore CURVE smartwatch with Ultra HD display launched at Rs. 1,299

The boAt Nirvana 525ANC Neckband, available in Space Black, Celestial Blue, and Cosmic Grey, will be launched at a special price of Rs 2,499. Customers can purchase the neckbands starting from 13th June on boAt's official website, as well as on major e-commerce platforms and offline stores, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. With the introduction of the Nirvana 525ANC, boAt continues to innovate and deliver top-notch audio products to enhance the entertainment experience for consumers.

Latest Technology News